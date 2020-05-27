Artem Chigvintsev is in it for the long run.

This shouldn't come as a surprise for Total Bellas fans who've watched the professional dancer pledge his commitment to Nikki Bella time and time again this season; however, as Nikki explains in the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, she's just as devoted to their relationship—even if it doesn't come across that way on television.

Nikki brought up the matter while discussing the latest Total Bellas with twin sister Brie Bella.

"And this is what I've warned people about these last four episodes of Total Bellas," Nikki said. "They're going to see me be very wishy-washy."

She then opened up about a conversation that took place in the beginning stages of her and Artem's relationship.

"There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man," Nikki revealed. "I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, 'Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I one-hundred percent understand.'"