"Personal protection, equipment, tests before you get on board, temperature checks. And I think all the yachts are going to do that," Yawn explains. "But it's not going to stop the industry. I mean, they're still chartering, but they'll go through all the testing and we'll have those scanners on board to check the temperatures."

Captain Sandy adds, "And the crew are isolated. We're not like ashore. You know, most yacht crew are onboard. So the only time you're off the boat is you get in contact with provisioners or the dock master...Yes, we're affected, but yes we're still going to continue to charter, we're just going to find ways to do that safely."

As for who she'd want to be quarantined on a luxury yacht with, it wouldn't be a Below Deck Med staffer. "Well, it wouldn't be anybody from that show, it would be my girlfriend, Leah!" she laughed.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 5 premieres Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

