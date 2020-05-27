Teddi Mellencamp Accuses Dorit Kemsley of "Consistently" Shading Her

Airing their issues.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies stop "pussy-footing around," as Lisa Rinna declares, and express their grievances with one another. Dorit Kemsley kicks off the venting session by confronting Kyle Richards for her comments about her friendship with Erika Jayne.

"This really hurt me Kyle, you said, ‘You're not as good friends with Erika as you think you are,'" the Beverly Beach designer laments. "That's a really strong and hurtful thing to say."

Per the Halloween actress, at the time, she was upset as "everyone was coming at me."

"All of a sudden, it felt like, 'Oh! They're all this like banning together best friends situation," Kyle adds.

"But I don't have any friends, remember? That's what you told me," Erika snaps in response. "'That's why you don't have any friends.'"

As Dorit once more calls Kyle out for her "hurtful" words, the mother of four claims she said those things because she was just upset.