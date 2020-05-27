Ready to watch folks press their luck on the appropriately titled Press Your Luck? It's back for season two, as is host and executive producer Elizabeth Banks, and she says the game show's prizes are "even bigger" this year.

"The stakes are even bigger," Banks teases in the video above. "We've already had huge winners, but with that comes really low lows too because it's really upsetting when you have a really giant dollar amount up there and you hit that Whammy. That Whammy is just the most depressing thing to happen to anybody."

Banks has an interesting relationship with those animated Whammies, one speaks to her this season.