Adam Sandler Celebrates Class of 2020 With the Most Relatable Graduation Story

Adam Sandler took to Twitter to send a big congratulations to the class of 2020 with a hilariously relatable post featuring a throwback photo from his own graduation day.
Adam Sandler is showing his support for the class of 2020.

On Wednesday, the Uncut Gems star took to social media to give graduates that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic a heartwarming shout-out. Using a throwback photo of himself in his graduation best, Sandler reminded students that their hard work was worth it and shared a hilarious-yet-relatable anecdote.

"Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020," he tweeted. "Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect. Sorry it's a rough time to be graduating, but you know what I did the night of my high school graduation?"

In a second tweet, he continued, "I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you're doing now. Then the fun began."

Concluding his message on an uplifting note, Sandler added, "Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you. Love, The Sandman."

Like the Big Daddy star, several celebrities have come together to celebrate the class of 2020 with empowering and moving gestures. See how stars have been paying tribute to this year's graduates below:

Twitter
Adam Sandler

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Barack Obama

President Obama delivered an inspiring commencement speech during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. He told graduates, "With all the challenges this country faces right now, nobody can tell you 'no, you're too young to understand' or 'this is how it's always been done.' Because with so much uncertainty, with everything suddenly up for grabs, this is your generation's world to shape."

YouTube/EIF and XQ
The Jonas Brothers

The trio closed the ceremony with a performance of "X," featuring KAROL G.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Chika

The 23-year-old star performed "Crown" during the virtual ceremony.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Lena Waithe

The actress and screenwriter told graduates, "Use your voices and talents to be seen and heard."

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Pharrell Williams

"A great speech, like a great song comes from the heart. It's only when the words flow from authentic emotions that it can actually really resonate with the many, versus the few," the Grammy winner said in his video message. "This video you're about to see does exactly that. It was written and produced by graduating seniors in Arizona's high schools to provide words of inspiration to their classmates. What they created has grown, and they are now joined by other seniors from across the us."

YouTube/EIF and XQ
H.E.R.

The singer-songwriter delighted fans during her virtual graduation performance.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Alicia Keys

The Grammy winner delivered a moving performance of her song "Underdog" during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
The Brothers Platt

Actor Ben Platt and his brothers Henry and Jonah Platt performed a medley of classic hits during the ceremony, including Maroon 5's "Memories," Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)," Bob Dylan's "Forever Young," and the Beatles' "In My Life."

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Olivia Wilde

The Booksmart director introduced Malala Yousafzai during Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Malala Yousafzai

"The Class of 2020 won't be defined by what we lost to this virus, but by how we responded to it," the activist said in her message. "The world is yours now, and I can't wait to see what you make of it."

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Bad Bunny

The singer encouraged graduates to continue to work hard and keep positive.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Megan Rapinoe

"I'm not going ask you to come together. I'm going to ask you to demand better together," the soccer star told graduates.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Yara Shahidi

The actress and activist told students, "These last 12 years of school has prepared you all to go out into the world and be global citizens, just like it's done for me. And even though we are amidst circumstances that have affected our families, our friends, and communities, I'm inspired by how many of you all continue to ask, "How can I be of service?"

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Timothée Chalamet

The actor gave a shout-out to teachers during his virtual graduation speech.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian paid tribute to students during his heartfelt speech.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Dua Lipa

The superstar delivered a performance of her hit song "Break My Heart" during the virtual ceremony.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
Zendaya

The actress gave a sweet shout-out to her mom during her virtual graduation message.

YouTube/EIF and XQ
LeBron James

The basketball star honored students during the opening of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Facebook
Kristen Bell

"It's not the moments of achievement or recognition that stick with you, it's the getting there that you remember," The Good Place star shared with graduating seniors.

Facebook
Cardi B

"It's more than a diploma, it's more than graduation, it's knowledge, it's knowing that you did it," the rapper shared in Facebook's #Graduation2020. "Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money, you're about to show your skills on what you worked for!"

Facebook
Queer Eye Cast

It's time for the Fab 5 to give a High 5 to the graduating class of 2020.

Facebook
Simone Biles

"We know how hard you worked to bring home that diploma," the Olympic athlete shared during #Graduation2020. "I know you're missing what is supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony doesn't change a thing. You've already won."

Facebook
Hugh Jackman

"Listen to Oprah," the actor joked before the talk-show legend delivered a memorable speech during Facebook and Instagram's #Graduation2020 ceremony. 

