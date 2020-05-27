NBC and America's Got Talent producers, Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, have announced the results of an investigation into the events surrounding Gabrielle Union's exit from the show.

Back in November, it was revealed that both Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning for the 2020 season. The decision surprised many viewers as both judges had joined the series only months before. Just a few days later, Variety published a report claiming Union had expressed concern over an "offensive" joke allegedly made by Jay Leno. The outlet also published accusations of a "toxic culture at the show," including that Union and Hough had allegedly received "excessive notes on their physical appearance" and that Union's hairstyles had allegedly been labeled as "too black."

On Thursday, NBC and the AGT producers said in a statement that, "through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time."

"The investigation has shown that the concerns raised by Ms. Union had no bearing on the decision not to exercise the option on her contract," NBC, Fremantle and Syco continued in part of the statement obtained by E! News. "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We continue to remain committed to having an inclusive environment for everyone associated with the show, and to upholding AGT as one of the most diverse programs on television."