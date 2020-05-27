For the first time since leaving The Office in 2011, Steve Carell is back in a TV comedy with Netflix's Space Force. Carell co-created the series with Greg Daniels, the man behind NBC's The Office, and stars as General Mark Naird, the head of the newest branch of the military, Space Force.

"Steve Carell, I think is just like magic," Ben Schwartz says in the exclusive Space Force behind-the-scenes sneak peek below. "He is so funny and so quick—and he's been doing this on such a level for so long that it's very inspiring to me."

The video below features Carell's Space Force costars saying exactly what you think they'd say about somebody like Steve Carell.