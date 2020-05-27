Daphne Oz Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss 9 Months After Giving Birth

Daphne Oz is opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey.

On Wednesday, the health and wellness expert revealed that she has lost 50 pounds nine months after welcoming her daughter Giovanna "Gigi" Ines.

Taking to Instagram to show off her transformation, she explained that she has been able to lose the weight by switching to healthy eating habits, noting that she's on her way to her goal weight.

"I'm down nearly 50lbs since giving birth to Gigi 9 months ago," she shared, along with a mirror selfie of herself showing off her svelte frame. "I still have a way to go, but my aim to feel strong in my skin, energetic for my kids, and to love the way my clothes fit have been my guide I've had these goals in the back of my mind throughout the upheaval and stress of the past few months, because historically for me it would have been such an easy way to slip back into old emotional eating habits."