We have a special birthday in the house!

On Tuesday, Chris Brown showered his daughter Royalty with love to celebrate her 6th birthday, and even surprised the adorable kiddo with a special gift.

Excited to ring in his daughter's big day, the "Forever" singer joined ex Nia Guzman for Royalty's birthday festivities, which included lots of balloons and sweet treats. After helping the girl of the hour blow out the candles on her pink "R" cake and serenading her with "Happy Birthday," Brown unveiled his present, which was a bird cage with two pet birds in it. The sweet moment was captured on video by Guzman, who documented the big surprise on her Instagram Stories.

"Ro Ro asked for birds and she got birds. Oh, my God," she said as she recorded Royalty's shocked expression after receiving her gift. "Ro Ro, we have a zoo. We officially have a zoo, baby. Happy birthday."