Could this Netflix docuseries come be any more timely? Lenox Hill, a new series that follows four doctors—two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and the chief OBGYN resident—as they navigate working at New York City's renowned Lenox Hill Hospital.

While seeing life and death and those who stand on the front lines might not be the kind of entertainment many want to watch during a global pandemic, the show aims to provide an unflinching eye at the struggle these doctors go through to balance it all in their personal and professional lives, as well as the journey of patients.

The eight 50-minute episodes premiere June 10 and were directed by Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz.