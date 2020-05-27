While Chris Cuomo already battled coronavirus, the fight isn't over for him.

On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing positive the month earlier, the CNN anchor revealed he isn't fully rid of the illness.

"People who've been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors to weird stuff in their blood work. I'm one of them," he said on his eponymous show, Cuomo Prime Time.

"I still have weird stuff going on with my lungs. I'm not back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family. I'm going to be able to do plasma donations, which I want to do with you, together, to show the audience how it works if people are able to do that. But, I'm not 100 percent and there's funky stuff in my blood work that doctors say is what they see in people who've had COVID, so freaks me out a little bit."