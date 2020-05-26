We Can't Keep These 25 Secrets About Casper Hidden Any Longer

"Can I keep you?"

25 years later, that line still gives us all the feels. 25 years ago today, Casper was released, with the film inspired by the Casper the Friendly Ghost comics going on to become one of the year's surprising hits. But that infamous question almost didn't make it into the movie.

Made for $55 million, Casper, which starred Bill Pullman and Christina Ricci, then 14, went on to gross $300 million and became one of Universal Studios' most beloved properties in the '90s. But did you know the original version didn't include movie-goers getting to meet the human version of Casper, played by Devon Sawa, who would go on to become one of the decade's biggest teen heartthrobs?

Directed by first-time feature film director Brad Silbering and produced by Steven Spielberg, a lot of changes were made when the story of the world's friendliest ghost made the jump from the comic strip to the screen, including losing a beloved character who would later by played by Hilary Duff.