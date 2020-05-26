Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are threatening to taking legal action against a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon over claims he made about the supermodel on TikTok.

In a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, attorneys for Justin and Hailey accuse Dr. Daniel Barrett of using her "name, image and likeness" to "commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery." He is also accused of using "copyrighted protected lyrics" from Bieber's song "Sorry" in his video.

As seen in the TikTok video, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey taken years apart and says, "Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture."

In addition to rhinoplasty, he suggests Hailey has undergone a skin tightening procedure, jawline contouring, genioplasty and gotten filler in her cheeks and lips.

