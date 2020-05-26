Thomas Rhett is lucky to have Lauren Akins in his life.

On Tuesday, the "Remember You Young" crooner gave his wife a hilarious and heartwarming shout-out on Instagram, praising Akins for being his "hero" following a relatable mom moment.

"@laur_akins you are my hero," he shared, along with a pic of the mom of three holding their newborn daughter Lennon Love, 3 months, who spit up all over Akins' shirt.

After posting, friends of the couple flooding the comments section to applaud her as well. Hayley Hubbard, who is married to Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, wrote, "Mine too love you laur." Fellow country singer Russell Dickerson, who is expecting his first child with wife Kailey Dickerson, commented, "OHHH MUH GUH! Welp. That's what I got to look forward too." Relating to the mom moment all too well, one fan chimed in, writing, "The truth about motherhood in one picture!"