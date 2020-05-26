We see London, we see France, we totally see Ryan Reynolds' underpants.

Digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey has never shied away from getting a little creative with our favorite celebrities.

But on Tuesday morning, the artist decided to have some innocent fun at Ryan's expense. And spoiler alert: Blake Lively loved it.

In an Instagram post going viral, Ronald photoshopped Ryan's face onto a man who was posing in a Walmart. Oh, and did we mention the individual in question was wearing patriotic briefs and a "Fun" t-shirt that is just a few sizes too small. So what was Blake's response?

"Please stop stealing my personal photos," the Gossip Girl star shared in the comments section. LOL!

While we eagerly wait for an epic response from Ryan, we can't help but point out that Ronald did something similar with A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. And those are available on T-shirts!