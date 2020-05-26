There's something different about The CW's latest superhero series, Stargirl.

While set in the Arrowverse (on an alternate Earth that survived the mega Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover), Stargirl follows Courtney Whitmore, a high schooler with "childlike optimism," series star Brec Bassinger described. "Sometimes it gets her into trouble, but I also think it's her most heroic trait," she said.

Bassinger plays the title character, Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl, a high schooler who happens upon some superhero artifacts her step-father Pat (Luke Wilson), a former sidekick to the superhero Starman, kept around since the family's move from California to Nebraska.