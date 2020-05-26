by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 26, 2020 10:16 AM
Paul Walker's memory lives on in his only child.
Nearly seven years since the Fast & Furious star's untimely death in a car crash, his now-21-year-old daughter continues to cherish precious memories with her late father.
On Memorial Day, Meadow Walker shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child laughing with her famous dad. She fittingly captioned the shot, "happy place."
Fans can sadly recall when the shocking news of Paul's passing broke back in 2013. At the time, he had been a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by his friend Roger Rodas, who also died in the crash. As for the cause of the fatal accident, it was later determined to be unsafe speed.
"Investigators determined the cause of the fatal solo-vehicle collision was unsafe speed for the roadway conditions," Commander Mike Parker explained in 2014. While the speed limit of the street they were driving on was 45 mph, they were determined to be going at upwards of 93 mph.
Meadow, who has continued to pay tribute to him on social media over the years, recently shared touching never-before-seen footage of her surprising him on his birthday.
"I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right," she captioned the video. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx."
She has upheld his legacy of doing good through her work with the Paul Walker Foundation, including raising money to provide meals to children with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Please stay home. This protects not only you, but everyone around you," a March Instagram post read. "We need to lookout for each other during this time. And all times. Lots of love, Meadow."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
