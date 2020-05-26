Hate to break it to you parents but sometimes, kids really do know best.

In the middle of quarantine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to have some fun and participate in the Couples Challenge on social media.

The popular game gives couples the opportunity to answer questions with their eyes closed. What comes next is a hilarious look at what spouses really think about their partners.

When it comes to this A-list couple, there are many things Tom and Gisele totally see eye to eye on.

Who spends the most money and has more clothes? Yep, it's the NFL quarterback who recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for who is more annoying when hungry? That goes to Gisele the supermodel. In her defense, she's also the funnier one out of the two.

As for who apologizes first after a fight, that remains to be determined. Both Tom and Gisele had different answers.