Inside Harry Styles' Special Bond With Stevie Nicks

It was only right that Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks found each other.

He was the de facto frontman of one of the most successful lad bands of all time, a group that came together serendipitously and had a great run before the gents went their separate ways. She's the frontwoman of one of the most successful and legendarily dramatic bands of all time, a group that had a good run for the better part of 50 years. Both incredible singers and natural spotlight-commanders. Both known for their inimitable fashion choices.

The 29-year-old from the English town of Redditch and the 75-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., mutually admired each other's talent from afar (perhaps one was more familiar with the other at first) and now they call each other friend at any distance.