Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Hater Who Claimed She Was Balding

Don't mess with Chrissy Teigen.
The Chrissy's Court star has no time for trolls on social media, which is why she quickly shut down a hater who left a critical comment on her recent photo. Over the weekend, Teigen took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of herself from Miami Swim Week in 2011.
"the hell is this hair," Teigen captioned the post, referencing her runway look.
Teigen later returned to Instagram to post another picture of herself, this time a topless photo with scrambled eggs covering her chest.
"It's been 3 memorial days since this was removed from Instagram," captioned the social media snap.
In response to the photo, one Instagram user took the time to note that Teigen's hair appeared different.
"Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway," the commenter wrote. "Much better! Congratulations and thank you."
After reading the comment, another Instagram user wrote to Teigen, "Please tell me u kno this person and they playin with u? I'm over here like why ppl so damn rude!"
Teigen then replied to the fan, assuring them that she doesn't know this person hating on her.
"Of course I don't," Teigen commented. "People just f--kin suck lol."
Teigen has become known for her epic clapbacks over the years. It was just last month that the social media star shut down a body shamer who criticized her swimsuit selfie.
After posting a video of herself in the swimsuit, a Twitter user wrote to Teigen, "Shaped like Sponge Bob lol."
In response, Teigen fired back, "I know u ain't talking."
Let's take a look at Teigen's best clapbacks of all time:
No Butts About It
In January 2020, a user recently accused Teigen of Photoshopping a photo of herself to make her butt look bigger.
"Maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an ass," she clapped back after wearing custom leggings by Goldsheep Clothing.
Parenting Skills Questioned
In December 2019, a user criticized a photo Teigen posted showing her sitting down with her and husband John Legend's 3-year-old daughter Luna.
"Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user commented.
"She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Teigen responded.
Defending Taylor Swift
In December 2019, Teigen clapped back at a man who publicly called Taylor Swift's fertility into question.
He tweeted, " I can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young! It's strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late! She'd be a fun mom. :)."
"Uhhhh you're a f&$kin weird ass," responded Teigen, who has been open about her own past struggle with infertility.
Laughing Off the Comments
Over Thanksgiving weekend 2019, Teigen shared a picture of her two kids hanging out with members of the family's household staff. "Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional," she wrote on Instagram. A critic then wrote, "AKA 'thankful for my household staff of chefs and nannies.'" Teigen replied, "Literally just said that but you sure got me."
Tweeting With Trump
After President Donald Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife," the Lip Sync Battle host clapped back.
"Lol what a p---y ass bitch," she wrote in one of her tweets. "Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president."
Defending Daughter Luna
After Teigen posted an adorable video of her daughter showing off her negotiating skills, a hater wrote "finally someone brushed her hair" in the comments section. Of course, Teigen wasted no time shutting down the troll.
"All by herself," Teigen replied, "maybe she can come do your makeup."
Blasting Critics Over Her Decision to Bottle-Feed
John Legend once posted a picture of Teigen bottle-feeding Miles backstage at one of his shows. But when a critic questioned her decision to no longer breastfeed, the celebrity clapped back.
"John never breastfed Miles," she quipped.
Handling Her Haters
In October 2018, a social media user named Heidi criticized a photo of Teigen, calling it "quite frankly, awful."
"At first glance, I didn't recognize you," she wrote. "I know you don't give a damn, but girl if you're going to be magazine cover material, make it worth it."
Teigen then fired back, "Thank you, Heidi. in the future I will try harder to be the best cover model. if you could please send me specific tips and tricks (or past covers you've shot for reference!) that would be so awesome."
Touché!
Clapping Back at Twitter Trolls
Teigen has never been afraid to share her political viewpoints, and she's certainly not afraid to respond to people who criticize them.
She proved this to be true when she got into an fiery Twitter war with a user named Debbie.
"Have u ever seen a more epic feud," she wrote.
Calling Out the Critics
After a troll called Teigen a "fatty" and "chubby," the cookbook author let the hater know she was unfazed by his mean tweet.
"I hate to say this but…you are not a small person?" she replied. "Also, I don't care about my weight sooooo this does not hurt."
Shutting Down Shamers
Back in 2014, Teigen blasted social media users who claimed she had "gained weight."
"Honestly f--k you all. Why do I even open anything up to you," she tweeted, later adding: "In what other real life situation would you walk up to someone and tell them they're fat or gained weight? Seriously you are POS. I don't know why I am always surprised when you let me down. I gotta get used to this s--t. It's amazing to me that I am told to get over the a--holes but the a--holes are never told to stop being pieces of s--t. Anyhow over and out."
Correcting With Kindness
After an Instagram user asked if Teigen had a "baby bump" in one of her photos, the mother of two set the record straight on why she didn't appreciate the speculation.
"I know you didn't mean to be rude but think twice about asking this," she wrote in reply. "There are people who have trouble conceiving and it hurts every time. I'm not pregnant but would be happy if I were. But I'm happy not to be!"
