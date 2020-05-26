Hold on to your seat because Lili Reinhartand Cole Sprouse's love story includes a few bumps along the way.

On Monday, news broke that the couple recently called it quits amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly three years after their romance was first confirmed.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."

Another source explained, "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."