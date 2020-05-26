Listen up, Harry Potter fans!

J.K. Rowling is releasing a totally new book. That's right! The 54-year-old author announced the new fairy tale, called The Ickabog, via her website on Tuesday.

While Rowling made it clear "this is not a Harry Potter spinoff," she also noted she came up with the idea for the story while she was still writing the Harry Potter series.

"I wrote most of a first draft in fits and starts between Potter books, intending to publish it after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," she wrote via her website. "However, after the last Potter book I wanted to take a break from publishing, which ended up lasting five years."

During that time, Rowling wrote The Casual Vacancy and The Cuckoo's Calling. Then, after a bit of "dithering," she decided to "step away from children's books for a while." As a result, her first draft of The Ickabog was tucked away in the attic, where she said it stayed for nearly a decade.

"Over time I came to think of it as a story that belonged to my two younger children, because I'd read it to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory," she continued via her site.