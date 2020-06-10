Shaquille O'Neal's Father's Day Gift Guide Is a Slam Dunk

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's face it: Shopping for dad isn't exactly a walk in the park.

But with Father's Day quickly approaching, we wanted to ask some rad dads to share their gift picks for the very special holiday. Lo and behold, JCPenney Big & Tall Style Ambassador Shaquille O'Neal had some advice.

"I'm low maintenance, so getting to spend the day with my kids is plenty," he shared with E! News exclusively. "However, if your dad has certain hobbies and interests, I'd try to involve them in some way. You can't go wrong there!"

When it comes to Shaq, he used his love for fashion and technology to share some awesome presents you may not have thought of. From affordable JCPenney dress shirts to a security camera that could make your house even safer, his picks are worth checking out below.