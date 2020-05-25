It's never official until it's official!

When Caelynn Miller-Keyes didn't receive a final rose from Colton Underwood during her experience on The Bachelor, many fans thought she would be a front-runner in becoming ABC's next Bachelorette.

But as Bachelor Nation knows, producers ultimately went with Hannah Brown who came in seventh place during Colton's season.

In a new interview on iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast, Caelynn looked back on the moment she learned she wasn't ABC's pick. She's the first to admit that it "hurt."

"I remember getting the call that it wasn't me for Bachelorette and I was like, ‘Dang! That kind of sucks.' And then I found out it was [Hannah] at Women Tell All," she explained to co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "It hurt. It definitely hurt."

Caelynn continued, "It stung and I was upset and I was kind of led to believe that it was mine and then suddenly it wasn't. It was Hannah's. Looking back on previous seasons, it's always been in the top four and then to branch out and to pick Hannah, it just hurt."