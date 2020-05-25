Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are pressing pause on their relationship once again.
Earlier today, news broke that the Riverdale stars had decided to call it quits less than one year after reconciling.
And according to multiple sources, distance amid a pandemic was partially to blame for the break.
"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," an insider shared with E! News exclusively. "When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart."
Another source added, "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."
We're told the pair decided to call it quits about a month ago but remain on good terms. In fact, one source says this is more of a break than a breakup.
"They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes," our source shared. "Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."
Another insider echoed the sentiments and believe once Riverdale starts filming again, things could get to a better place.
"It's seems unlikely that this will be the end of their relationship for good. Once Riverdale resumes production, Cole and Lili will have to be around each other and they have this fiery attraction to one another that always seems to bring them back together," our source shared.
Reports of Cole and Lili's romance first spread in July 2017. They didn't make their first red carpet appearance together, however, until the 2018 Met Gala.
And while the couple hasn't publicly commented on their relationship status, some fans are hopeful that this truly is a brief pause.
"It's not terribly surprising that they've drifted from each other during this period," one source shared. "They've navigated through several off and on periods during their relationship."
