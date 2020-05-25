During her interview with Viall, Lindsay said she actually had "multiple conversations" with Brown, including via texts, direct messages and phone calls. She also addressed a report on whether Brown had planned on apologizing via an Instagram Live.

"When Hannah and I talked, she wanted to know what my thought was as to what she should do. She said, 'I want to ask you.' And she was very remorseful. She was very upset. She was embarrassed. She was admitting she was wrong, and she said she wanted to go on a Live. She was going to go first and then bring me on. Twice, she got off the phone with me to tell me, 'OK, I'm going to go do it. I'm just going to go get ready.' Hours later, nothing. Then, we would talk on the phone. And then hours later, nothing again until it was ultimately decided she wanted to do a statement."

Lindsay then explained why she was "disappointed" that Brown ultimately decided to apologize via a statement versus an Instagram Live video.

"The reason it disappointed me so much that Hannah decided to give a statement is because—her words—'A statement would be insincere.' Hannah said that. 'It felt icky to give a statement,'" Lindsay said. "And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that was advising her to give a statement. And she said, in her heart, she didn't feel it was that way, and she felt that God had wanted her to use her platform for a bigger purpose. And she was going to step up and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement' was extremely disappointing because, you yourself, said that that was insincere. So why did you therefore decide to do an insincere action? I'm very confused by that."