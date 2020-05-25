by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 25, 2020 8:11 AM
How many selfies can one couple take? David and Lana attempted to find out on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Thrilled she exists, David did his best to woo Lana and get as many photos as possible as evidence for his K-1 visa application. There's just one problem: Lana didn't seem to be on the same page.
Despite admitting she liked to get gifts and money from David (and refusing to answer how much he's spent on her), she avoided his advances and declined to go to his hotel room. Earlier in the episode, she was shocked to learn he walked around her neighborhood knocking on doors looking for her. "That is genuinely insane," she said. Things also took a turn when he revealed he hired a private investigator to find her. Despite that hiccup, Lana agreed to spend another day with him.
Will David get his happy ending and leave Ukraine engaged? Lana said she'd tell him before he departed.
Meanwhile…
Geoffrey and Varya
Varya's big romantic surprise didn't exactly go as planned. She got into a screaming match with Mary, Geoffrey's friend-turned-girlfriend. "It hurts to see that he moved on and did not tell me," she said. But last time they saw each other, she had turned out Geoffrey's marriage proposal. Still, he admitted the feelings for her are still there. They talked it out quite a bit and he took her to hang with his friends…and Mary showed up.
"I'm not going to surrender," Varya said. "I will try my best to get him back."
Stephanie and Erika
Stephanie made her way back to the United States and was sad Erika didn't come to the airport to see her off. Now she prepared herself to come out to her family.
Lisa and Usman
The fighting continued and Lisa stormed off a number of times. First it was because he hadn't officially proposed to her in person and the wedding was supposed to be the next day. Then it was when she brought up their issues in front of his brothers.
Ash and Avery
With Avery's trip coming to a close, they wondered what would happen next. In order to see each other, Ash would need to get his Australian passport.
Ed and Rosemarie
Ed made his way back to the United States where his mom and dog picked him up from the airport. He told her the relationship with Rosemarie was over. "I hate being single again. I had the best chance at love and I screwed it up," he said.
Darcey and Tom
It's been weeks since she last heard from Tom, and Darcey said it's been hard to move on, but she's determined to do so. She said she's ready for a new future.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days air Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
