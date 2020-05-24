by Pamela Avila | Sun., May. 24, 2020 1:54 PM
Bible! Family over everything.
It's no secret that one of the most prolific and provocative reality TV families such as the Kar-Jenner clan value family first and foremost. And this weekend, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are getting personal in honor of Kim's latest SKIMS Cozy Collection launching this upcoming week.
In footage shot over FaceTime by Ruth Hogben, Kim gets personal with sister Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian has a cheeky chat with Stephanie Sheperd, Kylie Jennercalls up her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou and Malika and Khadijah Haqq call each other up for some sisterly chatter.
"I was thinking, there are a few things, I don't know about you," Kim asks Khloe in the short clip.
"Like what?" the Good American founder asks.
"What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?" responds Kim. "Is it cookies and cream?"
But ice cream flavors aside, the KKW Beauty founder then asks Khloe, "Who is a hero of yours?"
"That's a deep question," Khloe tells her sister.
"I mean it's definitely so cliché but definitely, my family—just everything that you guys have accomplished," Khloe answered. "And I think each and every one of you guys are my inspiration and heroes and motivators but in different ways."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's latest video comes on her wedding anniversary with Kanye West.
As KUWTK fans may recall, the couple said "I Do" six years ago today on May 24 in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
On their special day, their first born North West joined the two as they walked down the aisle. Since then, the two have welcomed three more children, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?