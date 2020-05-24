A few of John Krasinski fans feel like they've heard some bad news...

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actor's feel-good show, Some Good News, was licensed to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war."

The outlet reported that while Krasinski would stay on as an executive producer, he would no longer be anchoring the popular web series. At this time, it's unclear exactly where the show will air.

"Wow who can believe when we started this thing together we all just wanted good news to be more fully represented in our everyday lives. And now? You quite literally ARE the good news!" 40-year-old Krasinski wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to you, SGN lives on, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you all soon!"

But the announcement wasn't met with entirely positive feedback. Many fans of the show—which was created to share positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic— found the business transaction antithetical to the very spirit of the show.

And Twitter reacted swiftly.

"So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't even going to make it anymore?" One fan tweeted. "Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda?"