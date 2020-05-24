Nick Cordero Wife Reveals He's Suffering From a "New Lung Infection"

Days after calling for mega-prayers for her husband Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots recently shared what caused the Broadway star's rough patch just a week after regaining consciousness from a coma.

"Just a little Nick update, it's been a tough week," Kloots explained on Instagram Stories on Saturday night. "Nick suffered from some new lung infection in his lungs earlier this week. Since then he's been slowly recovering, which is great."

She added, "Day by day, hour by hour, he's getting better. So he is slowly getting back to where he was before this infection came about and that's good."

Kloots said she's hoping the 41-year-old actor can continue down the road to recovery.

"We're just hoping that he can come off some more medications and that his settings on machines can come down," she shared. "Right now we're just looking for slow, steady, small wins to keep him resting and recovering."