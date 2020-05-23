Heaven help us... Lizzo is looking absolutely stunning in her latest poolside photos.

Leave it to the 32-year-old "Good As Hell" singer to bless us with a whole summer mood and lewk.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share numerous shots of herself living her best life poolside this Memorial Day weekend in an itty-bitty floral bikini with a matching face mask and gloves.

"Welcome to summer 2020," wrote the songstress in one Instagram post.

In another sexy and sultry Instagram video, Lizzo showed off her twerking moves. "Go look in the mirror. That body *is* your summer body," she wrote. "Now twerk w me ho!"

"Bad b-tch... eats her rice AND her cabbage," she wrote in another Instagram post, alongside more pics of her poolside.

Fans were, of course, living for the singer's whole look and vibe. "Give me so much confidence every day thank you so much," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another fan wrote, "You're so beautiful I can't breathe."