Royals, they're just like us!

We've all been in a situation where we wanted to duck down and avoid seeing someone. Well, it looks like that's something that also happened to Queen Elizabeth II.

In a new ITV documentary, titled Our Queen: Inside the Crown, the special shows the royal hiding in a bush to dodge one of her guests at Buckingham Palace—who was deemed controversial.

The moment took place in 1978, when Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu made a visit to Buckingham Palace.

And while many royal fans have pointed out that Queen Elizabeth has interacted with other questionable public figures such as Vladimir Putin, Syrian leader Bashar-Al-Assad and Zimbabwe dictator Robert Mugabe, no one left an impact quite like Nicolae.

In the documentary, it explains that the Romanian dictator had a four-day visit to London with his wife Elena. Like most guests of Buckingham Palace, it's customary to have a sit-down dinner.

However, this apparently didn't bode well with the public, as he wasn't generally like by U.K. folks.