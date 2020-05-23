by Derek Scancarelli | Sat., May. 23, 2020 12:11 PM
On Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez shed more light on the man in her viral gym selfie.
The confusion first started when fans of Lopez noticed a mysterious guy in the background of her newest workout photo. After some investigation, E! News found out there wasn't actually a man lurking over Lopez's shoulder, but the screen of a Zoom meeting happening in an adjacent office.
After chatting with Jimmy Fallon about her love for Barbra Streisandand shooting her new film Marry Me remotely, the Hustlers actress further explained the selfie situation.
"In the corner of your thing, people were frightened because there was a man behind you in the window with his hand over his mouth," Fallon said concernedly while covering his face.
"That was a Zoom," Lopez replied, explaining that a temporary gym was set up in the garage, right next to a nearby office where they hold remote meetings.
"I don't know what he was doing, if he was sneezing or coughing," she continued, covering her own face and laughing.
"Who was it!?" Fallon implored.
"It was some real estate guy that Alex [Rodriguez] was on Zoom with, I don't know," she replied. "But yeah, we've been working out a lot!"
Watch the full interview above to hear all about J.Lo's quarantine activities.
