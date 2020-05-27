Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who's ready to shop for a great cause?!
QVC and HSN's annual Beauty With Benefits shopping event is almost here and everyone's invited to purchase a few fabulous beauty products where 80% of the purchase price will benefit the Cancer and Careers organization.
G by Giuliana designer and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic is one of the many supporters who is looking forward to picking up fantastic products for an even better cause.
"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learned how important it is to have support. I felt my bravest when I felt supported. With the right help, I was able to work and feel like myself again," Giuliana told E! News exclusively. "That is why the work of Cancer and Careers is so important, especially in today's challenging times, they support people trying to work again after a cancer diagnosis which is oftentimes an integral part of recovery process. I am proud to be a part of this Beauty with Benefits event and to help to raise awareness for such an important cause."
While the multimedia broadcast event is scheduled to air Thursday night, many items are already available online. And warning: they are going fast.
Take a look at some of our favorite finds from the event and start shopping for a great cause now.
Get to know the ELEMIS brand with gentle foaming facial wash, soothing apricot toner, papaya enzyme peel and the brand's beloved Peptide4 night recovery cream oil.
Described as your secret weapon for smoother, younger-looking skin, this moisturizer and serum helps improve the look of deep wrinkles and expression lines on the forehead and between the brows.
Explore the power of Bella with this WEN by Chaz Dean Sealed With a Kiss collection, which features a trio of Bella Spirit favorites including cleansing conditioner, exfoliating lip scrub and lip treatment. And yes, you get a tote to go!
The iconic brand is proud to participate in Beauty with Benefits. Shoppers will be able to try Lancome Visionnaire's skin solutions 15% Vitamin C and 0.2% retinol.
Need a little help in the tanning department? We found the product for you. This mitt infused with the perfect amount of self-tan formula helps create a flawless, streak-free tan that leaves your hands stain-free.
While the cleanser helps moisturize, exfoliate and promote a smoother and brighter looking complexion, the cleansing balm gently cleanses, helping remove waterproof makeup and dirt and leaves skin looking smoother and brighter.
Hollywood stars love Dr. Lancer's products and now, you can experience his work at home. His three-step Lancer Method of Polish, Cleanse and Nourish helps to hydrate and nourish your complexion.
This eye cream is described as a multi-tasking product for youthful-looking eyes. With this item, Dr. Perricone hopes to improve the appearance of your skin's elasticity, crow's feet and fine lines.
Wrap yourself in philosophy's clean and classic floral scent with a shower gel and cleansing towelette collection.
Beauty lovers of Josie know this set includes three simple, good-for-you beauty steps powered by 100% Pure Argan Oil. If sold separately, these products could cost you $86.
This summer, rock a red lip with help from Givenchy. This product coats the lips with an intense semi-matte color in a single stroke. And the case features the Scribble Tiger pattern straight out of Clare Waight Keller's first Givenchy runway show.
Beauty With Benefits airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on QVC and 10 p.m. EST on HSN.
For more great beauty products, see what celebrity glam squad members recommend. And if you like Giuliana, you'll love her Janie and Jack collaboration.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?