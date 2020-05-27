All the Must-Have Items From QVC and HSN's Beauty With Benefits Shopping Event

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 27, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who's ready to shop for a great cause?! 

QVC and HSN's annual Beauty With Benefits shopping event is almost here and everyone's invited to purchase a few fabulous beauty products where 80% of the purchase price will benefit the Cancer and Careers organization. 

G by Giuliana designer and breast cancer survivor Giuliana Rancic is one of the many supporters who is looking forward to picking up fantastic products for an even better cause. 

"When I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I learned how important it is to have support. I felt my bravest when I felt supported. With the right help, I was able to work and feel like myself again," Giuliana told E! News exclusively. "That is why the work of Cancer and Careers is so important, especially in today's challenging times, they support people trying to work again after a cancer diagnosis which is oftentimes an integral part of recovery process. I am proud to be a part of this Beauty with Benefits event and to help to raise awareness for such an important cause."

Read

2019 QVC Customer Choice Beauty Awards: 17 Must-Have Products

While the multimedia broadcast event is scheduled to air Thursday night, many items are already available online. And warning: they are going fast. 

Take a look at some of our favorite finds from the event and start shopping for a great cause now. 

ELEMIS Peptide 4 Wake Up Beautiful Kit

Get to know the ELEMIS brand with gentle foaming facial wash, soothing apricot toner, papaya enzyme peel and the brand's beloved Peptide4 night recovery cream oil.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$35 QVC
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Moisturizer + Serum

Described as your secret weapon for smoother, younger-looking skin, this moisturizer and serum helps improve the look of deep wrinkles and expression lines on the forehead and between the brows.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$79 QVC
WEN by Chaz Dean Bella Spirit 3-pc Treatment w/ Tote

Explore the power of Bella with this WEN by Chaz Dean Sealed With a Kiss collection, which features a trio of Bella Spirit favorites including cleansing conditioner, exfoliating lip scrub and lip treatment. And yes, you get a tote to go! 

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$70 QVC
Lancome Visionnaire Skin Solutions Duo

The iconic brand is proud to participate in Beauty with Benefits. Shoppers will be able to try Lancome Visionnaire's skin solutions 15% Vitamin C and 0.2% retinol.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$75 HSN
TanTowel 5-pack The Mitt

Need a little help in the tanning department? We found the product for you. This mitt infused with the perfect amount of self-tan formula helps create a flawless, streak-free tan that leaves your hands stain-free.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$33 HSN
Fountain of Truth Cleansing Balm & Foaming Cleanser

While the cleanser helps moisturize, exfoliate and promote a smoother and brighter looking complexion, the cleansing balm gently cleanses, helping remove waterproof makeup and dirt and leaves skin looking smoother and brighter.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$60 HSN
Lancer Skincare Method Polish and Dani Glow 2-Piece Set

Hollywood stars love Dr. Lancer's products and now, you can experience his work at home. His three-step Lancer Method of Polish, Cleanse and Nourish helps to hydrate and nourish your complexion. 

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$125 QVC
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Eye Cream, 0.5-fl oz

This eye cream is described as a multi-tasking product for youthful-looking eyes. With this item, Dr. Perricone hopes to improve the appearance of your skin's elasticity, crow's feet and fine lines.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$55 QVC
philosophy amazing grace shower gel & cleansing

Wrap yourself in philosophy's clean and classic floral scent with a shower gel and cleansing towelette collection.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$60 QVC
Josie Maran Surreal Balm, Enlightment Wand & Mascara

Beauty lovers of Josie know this set includes three simple, good-for-you beauty steps powered by 100% Pure Argan Oil. If sold separately, these products could cost you $86. 

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$44 QVC
Givenchy Le Rouge Lipstick Couture Edition Mandarine

This summer, rock a red lip with help from Givenchy. This product coats the lips with an intense semi-matte color in a single stroke. And the case features the Scribble Tiger pattern straight out of Clare Waight Keller's first Givenchy runway show.

E-comm: QVC and HSN Beauty With Benefits
$40 QVC

Beauty With Benefits airs Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on QVC and 10 p.m. EST on HSN. 

For more great beauty products, see what celebrity glam squad members recommend. And if you like Giuliana, you'll love her Janie and Jack collaboration.  

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Home Shopping Network , Shopping , Giuliana Rancic , Daily Deals , Shop Beauty , Style , Beauty , Charity , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.