Drakeand Kylie Jenner might've sparked romance rumors last year, but that doesn't mean the makeup mogul is his "side piece" by any means.

This week, a song by the rapper and Futurewas played on Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live, revealing lyrics like, "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies." He also name-dropped Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and other women.

The next morning, the Canadian released a statement clarifying that the song was recorded 3-years prior, but was scrapped. "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day," he assured.

Since then, none of the stars who were named have spoken out, but a source tells E! News Kylie "wasn't surprised" by the song lyrics.