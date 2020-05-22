Happy 32nd birthday, Morgan Stewart!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host may not be in the office today with her fellow E! personalities, but that wasn't going to stop them from celebrating on her behalf. Check out this fun clip, which shows everyone from In The Room's Jason Kennedy to The Rundown's Erin Lim sending their love to Morgan on her big day!

Some of the messages were admittedly sweeter than others—like Erin's, which declared Morgan "a goddess" and "Gemini queen,"—but there were also a few awkward moments. Scott Tweedie pouring a glass of pink champagne with his foot? Check. Hunter March contemplating if the two of them are more than friends? Yep. Melanie Bromley thinking she's sending a congratulatory message to Carissa Culiner? Definitely.

"Carissa, congratulations on your new baby! I'm so happy for you and I miss you so much on Daily Pop," Melanie said before "realizing" her mistake later on. "Morgan is being such a bitch! We need you back on that set quickly."