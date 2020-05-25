Harry Potter, Coyote Ugly, Easy A & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., May. 25, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a brand new week, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch while you are working from home.

Whether you just want a pick-me-up at the beginning of the week or want to live-watch a movie with your bestie over Zoom, this week's movies are the perfect choices to sit back and relax.

Tonight, indulge in the witty comedy Easy A starring Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes and Penn Badgley.

Then, this weekend, hold your own stay-at-home movie marathon with a mix of romcoms and fantasy films like Sweet Home Alabama, It's Complicated, Coyote Ugly and the final two Harry Potter films.

Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.

Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.

Read

10 Items to Take Your Binge-Watching Next Level

Monday, May 25:
Easy A at 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.

Friday, May 29:
It's Complicated at 3:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Coyote Ugly at 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama, Couples

Touchtone

Saturday, May 30:
Easy A at 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 31:
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 at 3:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Movies , Harry Potter , , Top Stories , Apple News , Coronavirus
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.