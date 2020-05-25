by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., May. 25, 2020 6:00 AM
It's a brand new week, which means we've got a fresh batch of E!'s Movies We Love to catch while you are working from home.
Whether you just want a pick-me-up at the beginning of the week or want to live-watch a movie with your bestie over Zoom, this week's movies are the perfect choices to sit back and relax.
Tonight, indulge in the witty comedy Easy A starring Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes and Penn Badgley.
Then, this weekend, hold your own stay-at-home movie marathon with a mix of romcoms and fantasy films like Sweet Home Alabama, It's Complicated, Coyote Ugly and the final two Harry Potter films.
Check out the full schedule of Movies We Love coming to you this week below. You can also watch them right here.
Stay healthy and stay entertained by tuning in to E!.
Monday, May 25:
Easy A at 10:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m.
Friday, May 29:
It's Complicated at 3:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Coyote Ugly at 6:00 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Touchtone
Saturday, May 30:
Easy A at 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 31:
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2 at 3:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
