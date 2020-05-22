It's never too late to accomplish your academic dreams.

On Friday afternoon, Bryce Dallas Howard joined classmates from around the world in celebrating a special milestone. On yes, it's time to graduate.

"I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!!" she revealed on Instagram. "I first enrolled in undergrad in '99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making! It's been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn't wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way."

Bryce continued, "To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT."

The Hollywood actress also urged fellow graduates to read a special letter she wrote online. Spoiler alert: Her words are sure to inspire.