by Alyssa Ray | Fri., May. 22, 2020 2:16 PM
A sweet shout out.
On Friday, Brie Bella took to Instagram to wish husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) a happy birthday. As E! readers surely know, today (May 22) marks the WWE superstar's 39th birthday.
Of course, the social media-savvy Total Bellas star penned a loving tribute to her husband, a tribute that her 7.6 million Instagram followers are swooning over.
"Happy Birthday to my hubby @bryanldanielson," the pregnant reality TV star posted. "No better person to celebrate than this humble, sweet, hilarious, lovely soul. He's brighten [sic] my life is soooo many ways and watching him as a Dad is the most beautiful thing to see. Love you SweetFace, all the way to Neptune!!"
Brie and Bryan, who wed in April 2014, are parents to three-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. The Total Bellas twosome are also expecting a second child, due later this year.
Brie's online display of affection comes amid a tough season for the longtime loves. As we previously reported, over the course of Total Bellas season five, Brie and Bryan have opened up about their relationship struggles.
Nonetheless, it appears that Brie and Bryan couldn't be better these days.
A celebratory photo after Bryan returned home from a work trip!
Brie called this photo a "very passionate" picture of their marriage, adding "after 9 years together nothing like gelato, Netflix and bed before 10pm."
Brie snaps a pic with Birdie and Bryan at the halfway point in her second pregnancy.
Brie and Daniel, who's posing with what she called his "social media smile."
The soon to be family of four!
"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!!" Brie wrote on Instagram.
Brie and Daniel after announcing they're expecting their second child!
The trio on their first hike of the new year.
Christmas 2019 for the Danielsons!
Brie, Daniel and Birdie on Thanksgiving.
"We attempted a pic!!" Brie wrote. "This is the best we got"
Birdie being adorable.
Brie and Daniel on their summer trip to Lake Tahoe.
The two had to document this "B+B" sign.
"Typical Danielson's," Brie captioned this Instagram photo.
Brie and Daniel posed for a quick pic outside.
"He's taught her how to garden, count to 10, her ABC's, piggy back rides and human seat belts (which are legs holds)," Brie wrote on Father's Day 2019. "We are so LUCKY to call him Dada."
The trio enjoying a sweet treat.
A "family fun Day," according to Brie!
Brie and Daniel celebrated Birdie's birthday at Disneyland.
Brie, Birdie and Daniel on the couple's fifth wedding anniversary.
"I'll never forget the feeling I had with my bare feet in the moist grass walking to you saying I Do," Brie wrote on Instagram. "5 years and counting. love you to Neptune"
Brie and Birdie with their "champ."
Brie captioned this sweet photo expressing her excitement to "cheer on" her man ahead of a WWE match.
Brie and Daniel at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa.
Just another date night!
Brie with who she described as her "forever Valentine" in February 2019.
Brie, Daniel and Birdie were all smiles as they rang in 2019.
Cheers! The happy couple got in the seasonal spirit with festive mugs.
Brie couldn't help but gush about her "amazing spa day" with her "love."
Brie Bella was so excited to be reunited with Daniel Bryan in this sweet snap. "Yay! He's finally home!!!" she captioned this precious pic.
The perfect pair went up to wine country and Brie couldn't help but gushed about crushing grapes with her main man. "By far my most favorite trip to Napa!!!" she exclaimed.
Brie just had to document this "magical" moment.
The two posed for this sweet snap at the WWE Super Show-Down in Australia. "Love experiencing it all with him," Brie wrote on Instagram.
The precious parents had a blast spending the day reading to their daughter Birdie.
Brie couldn't contain her love for her husband in this caption, writing, "You fight for the ones you Love."
Daniel took to his own Instagram to compliment Brie with this sweet selfie. "Central park is beautiful from every angle!" he captioned it. Aww!
The couple that works out together, stays together. Which means the couple that works out together with goats, thrives together!
While celebrating baby Birdie's birthday, Daniel also gave Brie a sweet shout-out. "I also can't celebrate Birdie's first birthday without also celebrating my wife," he wrote. "Whenever all three of us are together I feel like the luckiest man alive."
"#WWEHOF."
"Heart is Full. #wrestlemania," Brie captioned this precious pic of Birdie watching her papa at WrestleMania 34.
"Date night!!!#firstmoviesincethebird."
"How going out is now!! Active baby! Hide your knives and forks because the Bird will toss them!!! #howmuchhaschanged #almost4months."
How cute is baby Birdie?!
The family of three grabs a meal after taking Birdie home from the hospital.
Brie and Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9, 2017.
Brie Bella
"Couldn't be happier to bring a little girl into our lives!!!! she's already stealing her Daddy's heart!!!"
"Second Trimester got me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout."
Happy birthday, Bryan!
