by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 22, 2020 2:38 PM
Celebrity Family Feud is back and that means two things: 1. Steve Harvey's reactions are also back and 2. We're in for a lot of celebrities zinging each other.
In the above exclusive sneak peek, get a look at some of the matches, including Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, airing Sunday, May 31 on ABC. That's right, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez are going up against Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Queer Eye season four hero Wesley Hamilton. The OG Queer Eye cast is playing for The Trevor Project, the new kids are playing for GLSEN.
The trailer above also features first looks at Ray Romano up against Brad Garrett and Romano zinging, "If you were this funny on the show, we could have done a couple more years."
Other games include Team Andy Cohen (Andy Cohen, Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Philips and John Hill) up against Team Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Teddi Mellencamp), Team The Bold Type (Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore and Sam Page) vs. Team RuPaul's Drag Race (RuPaul, Carson Kressley, Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage and Raven-David Petruschin).
Team Andy Cohen is playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Team RHOBH is playing for Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. The Bold Type is playing for Girls, Inc. and Drag Race is playing for The Ali Forney Center.
See Antoni step in it with host Steve Harvey in the sneak peek above.
Celebrity Family Feud premieres Sunday, May 31 on ABC.
