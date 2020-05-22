The Best Finds From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., May. 22, 2020 4:13 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're in the market for furniture, don't miss out on Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale. They're offering up to 70% off, plus they have a limited time flash deals section where you can score extra discounts before the time runs out.
Below, shop our best finds from with sale, with extra items from the fan-favorite Kelly Clarkson's Wayfair line.
We love the texture of this beige area rug with black tassels. Place it in your living room or bedroom.
If you need clothing storage, look no further than this garment rack. It has wood shelves for that mixed material look.
Add a French country feel with this solid wood armchair. It has a traditional nailhead trim.
If you've always wanted a KitchenAid stand mixer, here's your shot. It has 10 speeds and comes in a white that matches any kitchen.
We're obsessed with these special dining chairs in a whitewashed hue. The caned back is super on-trend.
Who says your desk lamp has to be basic? This option makes a statement.
This freestanding full-length mirror adds a touch of glam. It has a wood frame covered in linen with nail-head accents.
Add some midcentury flair with this coffee table. Its legs come in a gold finish.
This neutral sectional will fit into your space perfectly. It comes with five accent pillows for you to play around with.
How beautiful is this solid pine wood bed? We love the attention to detail, from its scalloped base to its arched top.
Looking for more Memorial Day deals? These are the best sales from A to Z.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?