Happy Birthday, Scott Disick!

As E! readers surely know, today (May 26) marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 37th birthday. And while Lord Disick is a fan of the finer things, it's safe to say that his best gifts to-date have been his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh.com founder and the Flip It Like Disick star are parents to Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5)

Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, having split in 2015, they make a constant effort to co-parent their brood. Whether they're going on a family vacation or enjoying a dinner together, the Kardashian-Disick family knows a thing or two about quality time.

Most recently, Scott enjoyed a pool day with his sons and daughter. Per usual, the father of three took to his Instagram to document the fun family day.

So, in honor of Scott's birthday, be sure to take a look at these pool day pics and more sweet snaps below!