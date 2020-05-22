An America's Got Talent season unlike any other.

On Friday, Simon Cowell virtually stopped by Daily Pop and teased to E!'s own Morgan Stewart the unique season viewers will experience when AGT premieres on NBC this Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. For starters, the former American Idol judge shared how the coronavirus pandemic affected filming for the popular talent competition.

"It did affect us near the end of the audition shows, we started to lose the audience, for obvious reasons," Simon told E!. "And then we had to do two days, which we've never done before, with literally no audience whatsoever."

According to the longtime TV personality, the lack of audience was "really, really tough for the contestants." Nonetheless, Simon assured Morgan that the AGT contestants overcame this particular hurdle.

"They have done an outstanding job! I mean, full credit to them," the British entrepreneur declared.

As for new judge Sofia Vergara, who joined the AGT family for this season, the 60-year-old father of one said "she did really well." Although, he did note that first time judges never realize how moved they can get by the contestants' stories.