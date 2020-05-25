by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 25, 2020 8:00 AM
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined gives viewers even more insight into how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. The Monday, May 25 episode checks in with Jesse.
Viewers first met Jesse when he was on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Darcey. These days he's not fighting over how to cut steak, instead he's helping care for a friend who was sick with the coronavirus.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jesse films himself shopping for his pal who was hospitalized at the time of his self-taped confessional.
"One of my close friends is sick with the coronavirus and is currently in the hospital, so I am picking up groceries for his son," he says. "I didn't expect it, to be really honest, because I saw him and I'm like, ‘Where did it go wrong?' It seems to be a very, very strange, dangerous, unprecedented virus."
Jesse explains his friend, who is a single father, fell hard with symptoms in an unexpected turn of events. The experience is "heartbreaking," he says in the clip above.
"The present moment is really all we ever have. Keeping your family and loved ones really, really close. It's really important to do that," he says.
The Monday, May 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined also checks in with 90 Day veteran Fernanda, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Tiffany and Ronald, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Rachel and Jon, and Larry and Jenny, also of Before the 90 Days.
90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.
