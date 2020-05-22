Two years of marriage in and the rest of a lifetime to go for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The famous pair officially rang in their second wedding anniversary on Wednesday while fans recalled their world-famous nuptials inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on that picturesque day in May 2018.

And, as royal enthusiasts well know, a lot has happened since the two officially tied the knot and became husband and wife, notably their first child, Archie Harrison, and more recently, their headline-making exit from life as senior royals.

The family of three has since relocated to Calif., reportedly staying in a mansion owned by Tyler Perry. While it's unclear whether they're guests or renting the property for the time-being, the two have been keeping a low profile in recent months—particularly after retiring their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in late March—save for occasional glimpses of their ongoing virtual work with their patronages and charitable endeavors.