Watch Pamela Anderson Throw Shade at Baywatch Remake

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 22, 2020 8:00 AM
It looks like Pamela Anderson wasn't a fan of that recent Baywatch remake.
The 52-year-old actress got real about the revival during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"I didn't like it," Anderson said when asked for her honest thoughts by Andy Cohen's "Shady Sunscreen" character. "No, let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies that are television is just messing with it."
The celebrity then claimed that "$65 million doesn't make a great movie" and said "we made our shows for, like, $500,000."
"We had the same explosions, same scenes in the water," she said. "That was the fun part—being creative."
As fans will recall, Anderson starred on Baywatch along with David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson and more celebrities in the '90s. Then, in 2017, a Baywatch movie was released featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and more stars. Anderson and Hasselhoff even made cameos in the film and attended the world premiere.
In addition to asking about Baywatch, "Shady Sunscreen" called Anderson "the star of an iconic sex tape" and asked if she had a favorite celebrity sex tape.
"That was not a sex tape," Anderson clarified. "It was a compilation of, you know, vacations we were naked on."
She also wasn't the only celebrity guest to appear on the late-night show. Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City appeared on the program, as well.
Watch the video to see the interview.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
