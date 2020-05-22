Glee 2.0? Ryan Murphy has some thoughts about remaking his Emmy-winning Fox series.

On Instagram, Murphy, who co-created the Fox musical series with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, mused what the Glee pilot would look like today with some of stage and screen's hottest talent who are now in his orbit. Glee starring Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein? It's on Murphy's mind.

"Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?)," Murphy wrote on Instagram.