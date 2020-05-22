Amanda Kloots is sharing an update on Nick Cordero's health after a setback earlier this week.

The Broadway star, who has been in a health battle for months amid his Coronavirus hospitalization, woke up from a medically-induced coma last week. Then, just days ago, Kloots told her Instagram followers that Cordero's recovery had started to go "downhill."

"Nick has had a bad morning," Kloots said on Instagram on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment."

"I am asking again for all the prayers right now," a tearful Kloots continued. "I'm not going to be able to [go] live at 3 o'clock... please sing, please cheer, and please pray for Nick today. I know that this virus is not going to get him down. This is not how his story ends. So just keep us in your thoughts and prayers, thank you."

On Thursday night, Kloots returned to her Instagram Story to share a positive update with her followers.