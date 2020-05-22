Liked The Social Network? Then, you're going to love this reenactment.

On Thursday, Sarah Ramos posted a video of herself acting out a classic scene from the movie along with Dylan O'Brien. The 29-year-old actress took on both Jesse Eisenberg's and Justin Timberlake's roles of Mark Zuckerberg and Sean Parker while the 28-year-old actor revisited Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Eduardo Saverin. They then acted out the intense scene in which Garfield's character tells Eisenberg's character to "lawyer up a--hole."

The reenactment quickly went viral and earned millions of views on Twitter. It also received Garfield's stamp of approval, according to Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it," the Hamilton celeb tweeted.

He also shared a screenshot of the message he claimed to have received from the 36-year-old actor.

"If I had Twitter I'd let him know he MURDERED it," the message stated, referencing the Teen Wolf star's performance.