Kelly Ripa Has Been Social Distancing With Her Family in the Caribbean

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been sheltering in place in the Caribbean with their three kids.

Multiple outlets report that the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale star were on a trip with their kids, Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, when they were instructed to shelter in place.

"The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put," a source tells People.

The outlet also shares that Ripa discussed her stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall this week with ABC employees. In the conversation, Ripa reportedly explained that the family trip was supposed to just be for two weeks, but then the "world changed."

In early April, Ripa broke down in tears while on Live as she talked about self-isolating with her family and how she missed her parents.